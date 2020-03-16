COVID-19 Update: 12 individuals test negative

Test results from 12 individuals who were tested for COVID-19 came back negative on Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced.

To date a total of 26 tests have been performed. Three tested positive on Sunday and remain in isolation at Guam Memorial Hospital; 23 have tested negative for COVID-19.

According to the Joint Information Center, the government of Guam is aggressively implementing its planned COVID-19 response to identify and contain transmission of COVID-19 on Guam. From Sunday into Monday morning, the DPHSS has been actively conducting contact tracing for the three positive COVID-19 cases that were identified on Sunday.

Two of the confirmed COVID-19 cases that were imported arrived on a United flight from Manila on Feb. 29.

The third confirmed case is believed to be a locally acquired COVID-19 case because the patient had no apparent travel history.

DPHSS is continuing its contact tracing investigation, which includes identifying close contacts of the individuals. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored by DPHSS for 14 days. Officials have not said how many people, if any, have been contacted and quarantined.