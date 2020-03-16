The community is reminded to only share official notices and avoid the spread of misinformation as unverified messages are circulating on social media and chat groups surrounding COVID-19.

According to the Joint Information Center. Rumors circulating about local telecommunication companies shutting down due to a potential COVID-19 are false. GTA, IT&E, iConnect, and Docomo each confirmed this rumor is untrue for their respective companies.

DPHSS Hotline Numbers for Medical-Related Questions

If you have flu-like symptoms and cannot consult a doctor by phone, you can call these numbers and speak to a registered nurse. Because call volume may vary, please limit calls to medical guidance regarding COVID-19:

• (671) 480-7859

• (671) 480-6760/3

• (671) 480-7853

These numbers are operational daily, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are specific to medical-related questions, only.

Call Your Doctor if Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, do not attempt to go directly to your healthcare provider unless it is an emergency. Instead, call your healthcare provider in advance for medical advice.

If you do not have a regular healthcare provider, you can call ahead to DPHSS Northern or Southern Public Health Centers to report symptoms and get guidance from the clinicians.

If sick, stay home. Do not go to work, school, or public areas, and avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis. Do not entertain visitors in your household or visit others. If sick, separate yourself from other people and animals in your home. If sick, do not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people or pets in your home.

Guam Census

All nonessential government services including the 2020 Census of Guam is suspended for 14 days. Effective immediately, all 2020 Census of Guam field operations are suspended and the Tamuning Census office is closed to the public.