Public Health officials received a shipment of monoclonal antibody treatment that is expected to be administered at an infusion center outside of a hospital as soon as Wednesday.

Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson Janela Carrera said she didn’t have the exact number of the doses received on Friday but noted they had expected 96.

Carrera added that some of those doses may first go to the Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City for patients who have been referred to the facilities from the Tiyan testing sites and are awaiting the treatment. Both hospitals have used the treatment effectively. However, officials have said they’re taking the treatment and making it available to people outside of the hospitals in an effort to ensure people don’t get so sick that they require hospitalization.

With the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases, there’s also been an increase in hospitalizations - something that concerns officials since Guam has limited capacity.

Preliminary case counts for the weekend show 67 new cases of COVID-19 out of 642 tests administered on Sept. 10. Official counts for the weekend have yet to be tallied as private clinics and the Department of Defense counts will be totaled on Monday.

The preliminary counts in the Joint Information Center’s Saturday report also noted 71 people were hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City. Of those patients, 39 are not vaccinated, one person's vaccination status is unknown and one is not eligible to get vaccinated.

To date, there have been a total of 12,294 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 159 deaths. As of Sept. 10, the CAR Score is 39.2, according to the JIC.

DPHSS Chief Public Health Officer Chima Mbakwem recently told lawmakers that a combination of testing, vaccinations and monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 may see cases begin to dip within the next few weeks.

To assist with the antibody treatment, more than a dozen Federal Emergency Management Agency technicians and medical professionals are coming to Guam.

The first infusion center will likely be the Mangilao Community Center, Carerra said.

Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta said when he was approached to assist with the infusion center he agreed without hesitating.

“We all need to do what we can to get our island through this,” he said.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the FDA authorized the use of monoclonal antibody therapies to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who've tested positive for the respiratory illness and are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, hospitalization, or both.