Two restaurants at The Tsubaki Tower in Tumon will be temporarily closed until Monday after employees tested positive for COVID-19, and contact tracing is ongoing, hotel general manager Ken Yanagisawa said Tuesday night.

Casa Oceano and Milano Grill will be temporarily closed until April 26. The rest of the hotel's operations are open.

"We received confirmation that some of our team members have tested positive for COVID-19. The affected employees are in isolation and contact tracing is in progress," Yanagisawa said in an open letter to guests.

The Tsubaki Tower management said it is working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association to ensure the safety of hotel guests and team members.

"With an abundance of cautions, our guest rooms, Hinekka deli, infinity pool and Nunu Bar are still open," Yanagisawa said.

The Tsubaki Tower said it will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization to meet the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority and look forward to reopening once this process has been completed," Yanagisawa said. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and look forward to serving you again soon."

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score has seen a slight increase the past few days, from 0.2 or less to 0.5.

The Joint Information Center as of 7 p.m. had yet to issue its latest COVID-19 information.

"The information we have is what we provide through the JIC nightly. As usual, once a COVID case is confirmed, the person is required to isolate and a contact tracing investigation begins," said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.