With the announcement that Guam’s number of confirmed COVID-19 patients is now at 93, officials noted Guam Memorial Hospital will no longer be allowing visitors.

Out of 19 test results returned Saturday, nine tested positive for COVID-19.

Six of the nine results are from people who were tested through the Guam Public Health Laboratory. Three of the new cases were tested through the Naval Health Research Center.

One of those who tested positive falls in the age group of 10-19 years old. The Guam Daily Post asked the Joint Information Center for the specific age of the person, but none was provided.

On Saturday, the Guam Public Health Laboratory tested 19 individuals, and six tested positive while 13 tested negative.

A 67-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to the Philippines died at Guam Memorial Hospital on Friday evening. She is among the four people whom officials said have died from the respiratory illness.

There have been 20 patients who have recovered from the disease and are said to no longer have symptoms.

GMH: No visitors; masks required

Officials said the suspension of the patient visiting programs "will be difficult for families, but the measures have been put in place for the safety of the GMH patients, staff and the wider local community."

Additionally, personnel, new patients and anyone else entering the hospital is required to wear a personal face mask, officials stated. GMH will provide personal protective equipment, such as masks, to staff who provide direct patient care or enter patient rooms. Other GMH staff “are expected to use their own personal face masks.”

It’s unclear if these new policies are attached to reports that five GMH nurses contracted the respiratory illness. Four were noted earlier this week to be in isolation at home, while one nurse was reported to have been hospitalized.

SMS text alerts

Some residents may have received a text message from 311 as officials work to get more information to residents.

The community can expect to receive text messages from either a 311 phone number or (671) 478-0208. The message received will reiterate official JIC press releases, officials stated.

This is not a scam and is part of the overall effort to enhance communication. To subscribe, email media.distro@guam.gov.

Demographics

Officials also released data on the breakdown of the 87 positive cases reported Saturday afternoon.

• Gender

— Female: 41

— Male: 46

• Residential location

— North: 32

— Central: 35

— South: 13

— Homeless: 2

— Pending: 5

• Travel history

— Dubai: 2

— U.S.: 3

— Japan: 1

— Philippines: 11

— Singapore: 1

• Age group

— 90+: 1

— 80-89: 4

— 70-79: 9

— 60-69: 24

— 50-59: 16

— 40-49: 15

— 30-39: 9

— 20-29: 8

— 10-19: 1

Cloth face coverings recommended

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms, or are asymptomatic, and even those who eventually develop symptoms, or pre-symptomatic, can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings. The CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.