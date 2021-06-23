While the number of residents getting their COVID-19 vaccines increases, there continue to be COVID-19 cases on island. Recently a group of 18 residents were confirmed positive for the virus.

The 18 were household contacts, which means they caught the virus from someone within their family.

“We’re confident that it’s contained based on the case investigation,” said Janela Carrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson.

They were among the 20 people who were reported COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, according to the Joint Information Center report on Tuesday.

She said of the group of 18, 15 weren’t vaccinated and the remaining three were not eligible to get vaccinated.

According to the Joint Information Center, the 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday were identified out of 432 tests performed the day before.

On Wednesday, six new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 363 tests performed the day before. Officials didn't say whether the six were vaccinated or not.

As of Wednesday, there have been a total of 8,310 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 139 deaths. There are 73 people in active isolation, and 8,098 who have completed isolation. There are four COVID-19 patients in local hospitals:

• U.S. Naval Hospital: one patient who is in the intensive care unit

• Guam Memorial Hopsital: Three patients; two of whom are in the ICU.

According to the JIC report on Wednesday, there were 90,998 residents who are fully vaccinated. That's just short of 6,000 vaccinations to go to reach the governor's goal of 96,000.

Vaccination schedule

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue at the locations and times continue. Residents are asked to bring a photo ID and, for those getting their second dose, a COVID-19 immunization card. To view the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccination clinics, visit dphss.guam.gov/vaccinategu or vaccinate.guam.gov. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate age. Minor’s birth certificate is acceptable.

• UOG Field House: noon-5:30 p.m.; Tuesdays to Saturdays. Register at tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

• Micronesia Mall, Center Court: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. June 24 and 25. Register at tinyurl.com/vaxguam

• Astumbo Senior Center: 9 a.m.- noon June 24 and every Thursday until July 15. Register at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

• DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center: 1-4 p.m. June 15; 9 a.m.-noon June 28. Call 671-635-4418/7400 to schedule an appointment. Residents may also walk in.

• Micronesia Mall, Center Court: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26 and every Saturday until July 17. Last appointment taken at 6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome.

• Okkodo High School, gymnasium: 4-6:30 p.m. June 26. Register at vaccine.guamcovid.com