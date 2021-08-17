Guam's total COVID-19-positive cases have exceeded 9,000 with 107 of those cases identified in just three days. Seven public school students tested positive in that same period.

With the confirmed cases, the COVID-19 Area Risk Score reached a new high of 9.3 for the year but no reinstatement of pandemic restrictions has been announced.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's team of medical advisors recommended limiting crowds to 25 as hospitalization increased to 15 last week, and the highly transmissible delta variant has spread in the community. Up until a few weeks ago, Guam was seeing zero to three hospitalizations at a time and a CAR score of less than 1.

The numbers reported by the Joint Information Center, do have a bright spot. The COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to nine, with one patient needing an intensive care unit level of care, over the weekend. The total just a few days ago was 15.

The governor and other officials said being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, along with wearing masks, proper hand-washing and social distancing remains as the best protection against the delta variant and other variants of the virus.

There were 107 new cases identified out of 1,926 tests performed from Friday to Sunday, bringing to 9,018 the total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Guam since March 2020, with 143 deaths.

Of the current cases, 378 are actively isolating, including the nine hospitalizations.

With increased cases, the Department of Public Health and Social Services and partner agencies have increased COVID-19 testing and vaccination.