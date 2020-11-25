COVID-19 claims life of corrections officer

Corrections Officer Glenn F. Martinez is the island’s latest COVID-19 related death confirmed by the Joint Information Center on Wednesday morning.

Martinez worked with the Guam Department of Corrections for more than 23 years.

He is being remembered as a well-respected and dedicated member of the prison, according to DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon.

Aguon said DOC is deeply saddened by the loss.

“He passed away Tuesday from complications related to COVID-19. The loss of officer Martinez is devastating and will be felt by many, his character and contributions as Corrections Officer will be remembered by all who worked alongside him each day,” said Aguon. “We are grateful for his years of service and he will be sorely missed. DOC is committed to honoring his memory and never forgetting his courage and dedication to the department and the people of Guam. The entire DOC family send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family during this difficult time.”

Martinez died at US Naval Hospital at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

He had tested positive for the virus on November 21, JIC stated.

"Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send his family and friends our deepest condolences and sympathies. May you find strength from the knowledge you do not mourn alone," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. "We have been at war with an invisible enemy for most of the year. As scripture tells us, we must be on the alert, stand firm, and be strong. Our constant vigilance remains the light through the darkness."

Martinez was 48.