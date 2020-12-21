From 9 a.m. to noon today, the Department of Public Health and Social Services will resume COVID-19 community mass testing at the Micronesia Mall parking lot adjacent to the Ross Dress for Less parking garage, and at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan, the Joint Information Center stated in a release.

"DPHSS, in collaboration with the Office of the Governor, Mayors' Council of Guam, Guam National Guard, Department of Public Works, Guam Police Department, Guam Fire Department, Micronesia Mall management, and other government of Guam and federal agencies, will hold community testing at no cost to the people of Guam," the Joint Information Center stated in the release.

DPHSS will offer up to 300 tests per site, which will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

"For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four people per vehicle will be tested," the release stated. "No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Please bring a picture ID."

The Northern Region Community Health Center will remain open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only and can be contacted by calling 635-7525/6.

Food distribution

The Guam Department of Education, the state agency for The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service, continues the distribution of food commodities through each mayor at the village level.

Drive-thru distribution will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. today at the Mangilao Night Market grounds. For more information, contact the Mangilao Mayor's Office at 734-2163.

Drive-thru distribution also will be held at the Dededo Senior Citizen Center from 8 to 9 a.m. today through Wednesday. For more information, contact the Dededo Mayor's Office at 632-5203/5019.

Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP food commodities per household that may include elbow macaroni, oat circle cereal, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, canned pears, mixed fruit, canned beef, canned chicken, instant milk, split peas/kidney beans and/or pistachios, bottled orange juice and banana chips. Mayors conducting drive-thru distribution will offer frozen orange juice. Food commodities will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Food distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only and residents should call their respective mayor's office for more information. Participants are reminded to wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, and follow all traffic directions and signage.

Commodities are also being provided, in bulk, to community organizations that will distribute food commodities directly to their clients/families/households.

Crisis hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a crisis hotline that is available 24/7 at 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed or overwhelmed, or who are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.