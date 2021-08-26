Two men wanted in connection with a shooting in Harmon that sent another man to a hospital remain on the run.

The pair have since been identified as Jensen Belga Develles, 27, and Justin Michael Duenas, 31.

Detectives with the Guam Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division have received multiple tips from the community to help them in their search.

“I think some of the challenges is that people are harboring them or aiding them from being caught. My reminder to the public is that there are crimes for hindering apprehension. If proven, then they could be held accountable,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio during an interview with The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday.

The police chief admitted that several of his detectives on the case have also been identified as close contacts with others who have since tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“During the initial search for the two people in the shooting, we had to isolate a good chunk of officers involved because they were exposed to positive COVID cases. So, two people we brought in for questioning in the investigation turned out to be positive. Because of that, we had to determine who we needed to isolate and quarantine until we test them to make sure they did not become COVID positive,” he said. “Even as we continue our investigations into all these criminal cases, it goes to show COVID infection does affect the operations of GPD. If our officers are exposed, then we can’t go out into the community.”

Ignacio was unable to confirm how many of his officers were forced to isolate, adding that they will be tested this week.

Weeklong manhunt

The chief confirmed with The Post that his investigators have approached multiple homes to try to find the suspects.

The Post has learned from sources close to the investigation that police received one recent tip that led them to a home in Dededo where the two suspects were last spotted.

The source confirmed that detectives responded based on the tip alone - but did not have a warrant or enough evidence to enter the residence unannounced, adding that police did not make any attempt to knock on the door to simply ask for the suspects.

The shooting was reported at a house along Trankilo Court around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Anyone with information about the suspects can contact police or Guam Crime Stoppers at 671-477-HELP (4357).