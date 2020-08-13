Just as public school officials are discussing what goes into closing a school during this COVID-19 climate, confirmation that a Simon Sanchez High School employee tested positive for COVID-19 has caused the closure of the Yigo school for the remainder of the week.

Guam Department of Education officials said the school will be open for the first day of the school year, which is Monday, Aug. 17.

GDOE was notified on Wednesday and is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to conduct contact tracing, according to a Joint Information Center press release.

Prior to that notification from the JIC, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he believes parents and employees are interested to know what is happening "behind the scenes."

GDOE is working on a document that explains what happens when someone on campus tests positive for the virus that causes the respiratory illness. Fernandez hopes the document will be released as soon as possible this week. Officials also are working with Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense on a tabletop exercise today, Thursday, to consider various challenges during a COVID-19 school year and determine appropriate responses.

Fernandez said GDOE has been preparing over the summer as well as what had happened at Father Duenas Memorial School, which reverted to at-home learning after a member of its community tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want our public to know that it may not automatically require the closure of an entire school facility, as you saw with FD or as you saw with our Grab-N-Go meals where we shut the operation down at the first information of a positive (case)," he added. "In reality, it really depends on what that positive contact was."

Whether the contact was a through parent who briefly stopped at a school office, a vendor or maintenance worker who was on campus but did not interact with anyone, or a teacher or staffer who spent significant time on campus and with students, the level of exposure will dictate whether the facility will need to be shut down for cleaning and students sent home for quarantine, Fernandez said.

Communication is chief when dealing with these situations, he added. The superintendent said he also wants the public to know that there are designated liaisons and partnerships at the director level between GDOE and other agencies to ensure incidents are reported immediately. Communication with the general public is just as important.

"With COVID-19, I prefer that once we are aware of potential exposure that we immediately notify our stakeholders of what we know," Fernandez said. "As part of the protocol, it really is a matter of letting the public know that we plan to communicate immediately and freely with them regarding a case. Number 2, we are working with Public Health ... to address the case. And number 3, depending on the level of contact or exposure, it may require students to stay home ... but it's not an automatic (shutdown)."

The first day of public school classes will take place on Aug. 17. A majority of Guam Education Board members, on Tuesday, rejected a motion to delay the beginning of the school year by one week.

Preparing for a new kind of learning

School staff and teachers have been finalizing preparations these past few days while GDOE is in the process of distributing safety supplies and personal protective equipment to public, private and charter schools, which were procured with grant funding.

Staff at Inarajan Middle School were hard at work Wednesday, but so were the students.

Groups of students, who had chosen online home learning, were attending orientation, learning how to use GDOE web portals to access lessons, while staff cleaned the campus and teachers prepared classrooms.

About 2/3 of all students have opted for home learning, whether it be online or through hard copies. This leaves few students attending classes physically at any given day, compared to the school's total capacity, as alternating schedules further limit the number of students on campus at one time.

Like other schools, IMS had posted its room occupancy limits and marked off social distancing guidelines along its hallways.

"If there is an incident, I don't want (parents) to automatically jump to the conclusion that it's a widespread case if its not," Fernandez said. "So we really worked hard with Public Health to clarify those protocols to make sure we're on the same page. And then we want our parents to understand what that protocol is and to ask questions as needed."