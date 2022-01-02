While daily positivity rates of COVID-19 started to decrease around November following what officials called the third surge, there’s been a recent uptick.

On Jan. 1, the Joint Information Center reported 11 new COVID-19 cases out of 66 tests performed by Department of Public Health and Social Services on Dec. 31, 2021. Additional results for pending analysis and submission from other clinics will be reported on Monday, according to the JIC.

Saturday’s numbers show a daily positivity rate of 16.7%, however. That’s higher than the 4.5% reported on Dec. 28 and the 1.2% reported at the beginning of the month on Dec. 7.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officials have said they’re concerned with the increased daily case rates, but there’s been no word on reinstating restrictions. There has been speculation that that the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is on Guam. This latest mutation is reportedly highly transmissible, health officials have said. However, there’s been no confirmation based on testing samples sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With Saturday’s report, Guam’s cases, since March 2020, total 19,618. There have been 270 deaths. There are currently 376 people in isolation. As of Dec. 30, Guam’s CAR Score jumped to 3.1, an increase from the sub-1.0 scores reported in previous weeks.

The JIC announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to residents from 1 to 4 p.m. today, Jan. 2, at the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo.

Vaccinations will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at Dededo as well as the DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center at Inalåhan.

Officials said an increased demand for COVID-19 booster shots and pediatric vaccinations have resulted in the extension of COVID-19 clinic operations at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. Clinic operations will continue through the new year from Jan. 3 to 15, 2022. While walk-ins are accepted. However, appointments will be seen first during each time slot. To make an appointment visit tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

Testing for COVID-19 will resume tomorrow, Jan. 3. The make-shift testing site will open from 8-11 a.m.

As of Dec. 30, 129,550 Guamanians are fully vaccinated. Also, a total of 39,593 booster shots have been administered to eligible residents since Sept. 29, 2021.