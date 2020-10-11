Another death has been linked to COVID-19, increasing the island's number of fatalities to 59.

The 73-year-old man was a patient at Guam Memorial Hospital. His underlying health conditions were compounded by COVID-19, officials said.

The patient died at 2:13 p.m. Saturday at GMH. Officials said he was admitted on Sept. 26. The patient was confirmed positive earlier that day through the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“This virus has shown us no mercy – now is not the time to be complacent. All of us have a role to play in this pandemic, and I ask everyone to do whatever they can to prevent anymore days of sorrow," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

On Saturday, the Joint Information Center reported 67 new positive cases out of 321 tests conducted.

Since testing started in March, there have been 3,056 officially reported cases of COVID-19. The number of people in active isolation has increased to 926 cases and those who’ve completed isolation are now 2,072.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized also continues to increase and with that, GMH has started moving patients to the Skilled Nursing Facility, which has sat empty and unused for months, in Barrigada Heights.

There are 59 people hospitalized – three are at the SNF with the remainder at GMH, Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMH administrator, stated Saturday morning.

There are 101 non-COVID-19 patients at GMH, she said.

Congregation singing restrictions

The Department of Public Health and Social Services issued a memo that banned congregational singing.

DPHSS Memo 2020-40 Revision 1 speaks to the minimum requirements for places of worship. Revision 1 amends an item on “General Restrictions and Requirements” and offers guidance on musical performances by solo musicians. It follows:

• Congregational singing is prohibited; however, a soloist with instrumentalists, with each instrumentalist spaced 6 feet apart while wearing a face mask, or recorded music, is permitted.

• Soloist must wear a face mask when not singing.

• Soloist is encouraged to not face the congregants or other individuals and use a microphone while singing.

DPHSS continues to ask all places of worship to strongly encourage their employees and congregants to download the Guam COVID Alert app. More information can be found by visiting guamcovidalert.guam.gov, the JIC stated.

The announcement follows news of the San Vicente Church’s closure. A parishioner tested positive, according to the Archdiocese of Agana. The church was closed on Saturday for deep cleaning and is expected to reopen today.

Hagåtña library, archival center closed

The Guam Public Library System has announced that the Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library and GPLS Archiving Center in Hagåtña will be closed until further notice due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

GPLS staff will not return to work until proper sanitization has been completed and cleared for reentry of employees. GPLS is working closely with Public Health to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly by DPHSS.