COVID-19 fatalities rise to 111

Two deaths, both patients with underlying health conditions, have been linked to the novel coronavirus, bringing Guam's total fatalities to 111.

Guam's 110th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the Joint Information Center reported. The patient was a 61-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 15 and was a known positive case.

Guam's 111th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 12:33 p.m. The patient was a 64-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Nov. 8 and was a known positive case.

"Today, I ask the people of Guam to pray for all those we lost to this virus, for those receiving care in the hospitals, our front-liners who are doing everything they can to keep us safe," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. "Reach out to those close to your heart and mend wounds wherever they may be."

JIC also reported 43 new positive cases out of 237 tests conducted.

That increases the total confirmed cases for Guam to 6,748. There are 1,680 people in active isolation and 4,957 people have completed active isolation.

As of Nov. 26, Guam's COVID Area Risk Score is 6.8. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 or below.