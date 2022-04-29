COVID-19 Guam's 3rd leading cause of death

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death on Guam in 2021, just as it was in 2020.

Heart disease and cancer were the top two causes of death on the island.

Overall, deaths on Guam increased by 88, or 7% – from 1,192 in 2020 to 1,280 last year.

Suicides or intentional self-harm decreased from 38 during the first year of the pandemic to 24 last year.

These figures are based on preliminary data the Department of Public Health and Social Services presented Thursday during a briefing with reporters.

After the omicron coronavirus surge earlier this year, Guam has continued to see lower community transmission risk and is on track to lift the indoor mask mandate by May 3, as the governor earlier announced, DPHSS officials said.

Preliminary DPHSS data shows:

• 395 people died of heart disease last year compared to 342 in 2020.

• 212 died of cancer last year compared to 199 in 2020.

• There were 148 COVID-19-related fatalities in 2021, with COVID-19 included as an "immediate, underlying or contributory" cause of death. Many deaths occurred during the delta surge, including cases of patients pronounced dead on arrival.

However, the data used for compiling the leading causes of death was only for COVID-19 as "underlying" cause of death, numbering 119, according to Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist for DPHSS.

That's an increase from last year's 113 deaths with COVID-19 as an underlying cause.

In the entire United States, the top three leading causes of death were similar to those of Guam, based on interim data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pobutsky presented the following preliminary top causes of death on Guam for 2021:

1. Heart disease: 395, or 31%.

2. Cancer or malignant neoplasm: 212, or 16.6%.

3. COVID-19: 119, or 9%.

4. Cerebrovascular diseases: 75, or 6%.

5. Kidney failure or N17-N19, N25-N27: 48, or 4%.

6. Septicemia or blood poisoning by bacteria: 45, or 4%.

7. Accidents/unintentional injuries: 44, or 3%.

8. Intentional self-harm or suicide: 24, or 2%.

8. Certain conditions originating in the perinatal period or fetus or newborn deaths: 24, or 2%.

8. Influenza and pneumonia: 24, or 2%.

The last three causes are tied.

DPHSS interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero and Pobutsky said Guam is in a much better position now than when the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

There are less than 30 average cases of COVID-19 a day on a seven-day period, while the positivity rate is at 6.2%, DPHSS said.

COVID-19 hospital occupancy is down to 2.8%.

Guam so far has a total of 48,113 officially reported COVID-19 cases.

However, individuals could become reinfected a few times, so the 48,113 cases do not mean 31% of Guam's estimated population of 153,836 has been infected.

Indoor mask-wearing will continue to be recommended

DPHSS' Leon Guerrero also said as long as the pandemic has not been lifted by the World Health Organization nor advised by the CDC, Guam DPHSS will continue to recommend wearing a mask indoors, even if the local indoor mask mandate is lifted next week.

This is especially recommended for the elderly and those with medical conditions or with compromised immune systems, he said.

Leon Guerrero continues to urge the public to get vaccinated and boosted, wash their hands and get tested so they can be treated right away if they test positive, among other things, that he said have helped Guam be in a better COVID-19 condition now.

The U.S. is now in a "transition phase" of the pandemic, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

That transition phase means the United States is "headed toward more of a control where you can actually get back to some form of normality without total disruption of society, economically, socially, schoolwise," Fauci said.

On Guam, a public health state of emergency remains in effect, and as of Thursday, DPHSS reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Two were under intensive care and one was on a ventilator to help with breathing.

Pobutsky said even the death rate has gone down, citing no COVID-19-related fatalities since April 10. Since March 2020, COVID-19-related fatalities have reached 354.