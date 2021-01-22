There’s no more COVID-19 hazardous differential pay for the Department of Corrections, officials confirmed on Thursday.

In a notice to personnel, DOC administrators stated they were notified by the Department of Administration that Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding for the differential pay “has run out.”

“This means that because DOC or any other government agency did not budget for this in our FY21 budget, DOC has no choice but to suspend the submission and payment of COVID differential pay until we're notified that additional funding has been allocated for this special payment. Our admin personnel have been instructed to continue to track the hours on the IPS time sheets in the event that funding is identified and we are directed to resume submission and payment,” officials told personnel.

Deputy Director Robert Camacho said they’re working with Adelup on the issue.

“At this time, we are looking to find the adequate funding from our DOC budget,” Camacho told The Guam Daily Post. “We will do what we can to ensure the COVID pay is appropriately funded by working with the governor's office.”

It’s unclear if any other agencies are affected with the well running dry. Questions to Adelup’s Krystal Paco-San Agustin were not responded to as of press time.

According to the Office of Public Accountability's November 2020 flash report of CARES Act expenditures, the Department of Corrections was allotted $2.2 million and as of November had spent $1.7 million.