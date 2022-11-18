COVID-19: Higher severity in children

“COVID-19 is still among us,” Department of Public Health and Social Services interim chief medical officer Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero warned the public during a COVID-19 briefing held Thursday.

“That’s why we still recommend COVID-19 shots, like I mentioned in the last meeting," he said.

Even though the rate of local infection is going down, the severity of illness in children is going up, he said.

"They are the ones that represent the most unvaccinated group of all on the island. I think there is roughly 10% to 20% of people 6 months to 18 years old, as opposed to the adults, which is pretty close to 91%,” Leon Guerrero said.

That’s because the COVID-19 landscape has changed in terms of vulnerable populations at risk for severe infection, the doctor added.

“Maybe in the beginning it was justified because kids didn’t seem to get sick often. But, in the past eight months or so, we had 25 admissions to the hospital for COVID-19, bronchiolitis, we’ve had three pediatric deaths in the past six months,” he said.

Leon Guerrero noted a specific case involving a child in recent months who had COVID-19 “unbeknownst" to the parents.

“A child who had multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and I think he was only about 18 months, which is an unusual age, and when we asked the parents they said 'none of us caught COVID-19.' It didn’t fit the Kawasaki’s definition, so we actually looked at the possibility of this being MIS-C because he had some coagulation problems and some other organs that we don’t normally see … and we got serum COVID-19 antibodies, the child had a previous infection unbeknownst to the parents.”

Kawasaki disease, also known as Kawasaki syndrome, is an acute febrile illness of unknown cause that primarily affects children younger than 5 years of age.

"Clinical signs include fever, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, irritation and redness of the whites of the eyes, swollen lymph glands in the neck, and irritation and inflammation of the mouth, lips and throat,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"MIS-C is typically asymptomatic until two or three weeks later when they come in presenting with a rash, fever, issues with bleeding, issues with their heart. This one, luckily, was mild,” said Leon Guerrero, who noted the patient was treated and sent home.

According to Leon Guerrero, even though the COVID-19 infection rate is dropping, the severity of the disease has increased for children on Guam and in the United States.

“The severity in children, as it’s being seen in the U.S. as well, is getting worse. I encourage people to get their children vaccinated, talk to your pediatricians about getting vaccinated,” he said.

Leon Guerrero, a hospitalist at Guam Memorial Hospital, said, based on data collected, admissions for COVID-19 at GMH these last two weeks have gone down.

“Except for a few blips here and there, the (Intensive Care Unit) has been inconsistently (filled), so I think the past couple weeks we had a couple admissions to the ICU, but prior to that, we had no admissions.”

Leon Guerrero showed data related to asymptomatic cases on Guam as he stressed to members of the community to keep their guard up when it comes to COVID-19.

“As you can see, we still have a fair amount of people that are asymptomatic. They may not know it, but they are spreading the COVID-19 to other people,” he said. “As you see, we are coming down in most age ranges except for the normal ones, 18-39 and the 40-59-year-old are surging a little bit, as well as the kids going to school, the 12-to-17-year-olds. Over 75 years old has been dropping, and then 0 to 11 years old kind of remained steady in the past month."

He encouraged parents to protect their children by getting them vaccinated. Vaccination is available at the DPHSS Northern and Southern Community Health Centers.