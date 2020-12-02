COVID-19 hospitalization numbers decrease; 31 new confirmed cases

The number of COVID-19 patients has decreased at local hospitals. What used to be more than 90 at one point is now 38, according to the Joint Information Center.

The Guam Memorial Hospital has 34 patients with six patients on ventilators out of the eight patients in the intensive care unit. The Guam Regional Medical City has four COVID-19 patients, two of whom are in ICU with one of those on a ventilator.

The JIC reported also noted there are 31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 752 tests conducted.

As of Wednesday, Guam has a total of 6,920 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 112 deaths. There are 803 people in active isolation and 6,005 who have completed isolation.

Of the 31 news cases, five cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

As of Dec. 2, the COVID Area Risk Score is 3.4. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

Adelup has said the governor is inclined to lift social gathering restrictions for the remainder of the holiday season if Guam can maintain a CAR Score of 5.0 or lower for the week or two following Thanksgiving.