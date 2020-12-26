COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop; 2 new COVID-19 cases out of 144 tested

The number of COVID-19 patients in Guam hospitals continues to drop.

On Christmas Day, the Joint Information Center reported some of the fewest numbers since the wave of the novel coronavirus washed over the island in August.

The JIC also reported two new COVID-19 cases out of 141 tests conducted on Thursday. That brings the total number of cases for Guam, since testing started in March, to 7,268. There have been 121 deaths. There are 404 people in active isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 6,743 have completed isolation.

The island’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.3. The score has been tied to the governor’s easing of restrictions, although the island remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1. The governor and local health officials encourage the community to continue wearing face masks, washing hands and staying six feet away from people not of your household.

The CAR Score will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date, which typically happens on Mondays. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Hospitalizations

There are 17 people whose bouts with COVID-19 brought them to the hospital for care.

Guam Memorial Hospital has 15 of those patients with seven in the intensive care unit - three of those patients are on ventilators.

Guam Regional Medical City has two patients, neither of whom are in ICU.

Naval Hospital Guam continues to report no COVID-19 patients.

At several points in the last few months, the COVID-19 census at the island’s hospitals neared 100 patients. GMH and GRMC increased bed capacity with Blu-Med tents to address the increase in hospitalizations.

GMH also worked with the Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas, and other local and federal partners to renovate and add necessary power supplies to other areas of the hospital. The project converted 21 rooms, providing the capability to support hemodialysis and ventilator equipment. Seven of those rooms are capable of being negative pressure isolation rooms.