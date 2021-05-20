COVID-19 hospitalizations now 8, vaccination numbers increase

Even as health officials continue to confirm positive COVID-19 cases in our community, the number of vaccinations administered is steadily climbing.

According to the Joint Information Center's Wednesday report, the number of hospitalizations has doubled to eight from last Thursday's four. There are seven COVID-19 patients at Guam Memorial Hospital - one of whom is in the intensive care unit and on a ventilator. There's one patient at Guam Regional Medical City.

Roughly 1,000 more Guamanians were vaccinated, pushing Guam's numbers closer to the herd immunity level of about 109,000. As of Wednesday, 76,513 people have received at least their first dose. There were 73,647 who are fully vaccinated. By comparison, on Tuesday, there were 75,904 people who received at least their first dose and 72,899 who received all recommended shots.

The JIC reported nine new cases of the virus out of 480 people tested the day before. On Tuesday, the JIC reported six new cases out of 778 tested. On Monday, JIC reported 12 positives out of 821 tested. That's an approximate 1.34% positive rate for these last few days.

Among those who've recently tested positive are two local firefighters who are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to their shift Tuesday.

2 cases at GFD

The Guam Fire Department, in a release, said the testing was initiated when the employees shared health-related concerns with their officer in charge. One firefighter stated he was experiencing flu-like symptoms, GFD disclosed. The other said a close family contact had tested positive for the virus.

Because both workers were assigned to the department’s fire prevention bureau, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining personnel in the bureau have been placed in quarantine pending their test results. A thorough decontamination of office spaces, common areas and a vehicle has been completed, according to GFD.

“Although cases such as these have become less frequent in our department, due to extra safety measures and a vetted COVID-19 wellness policy, it serves as a reminder that our island is still in a state of emergency as a result of COVID-19,” stated Daniel Stone, fire chief.