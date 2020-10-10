The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen, with 52 reported at Guam Memorial Hospital as of Friday. Twelve were in the intensive care unit.

Friday's number of hospitalized patients neared the peak since the pandemic began. The previous peak occurred on Sept. 9 with 53 people hospitalized at GMH.

In addition to the 52 at GMH, three patients were hospitalized at Naval Hospital Guam, with two of them in the ICU as of Friday.

The count of newly confirmed cases has sustained double-digit daily numbers as well.

There were 55 newly confirmed COVID cases as of Friday. That shows 12.97% were positive out of the 424 tested.

Church notifies parishioners of COVID case

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Agaña sent a notification to the community via press release that a parishioner of San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual informed staff at the San Vicente office Friday and the archdiocese notified the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to the archdiocese.

San Vicente Catholic Church is working closely with Public Health and is taking the necessary steps to safeguard everyone, the archdiocese stated. Church officials are working with Public Health on contact tracing and thorough sanitization, including the use of a deep-cleaning machine, the release stated.

"Though the parishioner may have contracted the virus elsewhere and not necessarily at the church, these safety protocols are being taken because the person indicated they had attended weekday Mass at the parish," the archdiocese stated in the release.

"The church will remain closed ... Saturday. It will reopen Sunday for its usual Masses. We pray for our parishioner and all who have contracted COVID-19 on Guam and worldwide. We are grateful for the care and professionalism of Public Health workers and all medical personnel that are assisting us," the archdiocese stated.

Public Health: No company clusters named

There have been reports of a retailer that has had COVID cases, including one death among its employees.

Public Health is not naming the retailer, similar to its refusal to name a construction company whose workers barracks had a cluster of nearly 80 COVID cases last month.

In a recent legislative hearing, Public Health acting Director Art San Agustin stated DPHSS does not name businesses – unless they fail to cooperate in the department's efforts to trace close contacts with novel coronavirus carriers.

“You can’t release names out just for the sake of doing that. You would need a work purpose and function,” San Agustin stated.

"So if the establishment is cooperative, the question is, is naming the establishment critical to the investigation?” San Austin said. “Our thought on that at this point is more about the establishment being cooperative and, if the establishment is not cooperative, then the department has the option to name that establishment in the interest of public health for case investigation and contact tracing.”

Some retailers and restaurants have been upfront, informing the community of COVID cases in their businesses and announcing steps for testing and sanitation protocols.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, has said, as responsible corporate citizens, businesses should work with DPHSS and disclose to the public if they have people who are COVID-positive.

Failure to disclose that information to the public should compel DPHSS to exercise its authority to shut down an establishment, Nguyen said.