COVID-19 isolation clearance letters available

Residents who were placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 have a limited window to pick up official clearance letters to present to schools or employers.

According to a release from the Joint Information Center, the documents for those who tested positive between Aug. 9 and Sept. 3 are available at the Department of Public Health and Social Services office in Hagåtña. Residents can visit the former site of the Guam Legislature, at 155 Hesler Place, from 1 to 4 p.m., Sept. 13-16.

DPHSS reported a preliminary count of 85 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, out of 651 specimens analyzed Sept. 11. Additional results that are pending analysis and submission will be reported later today, the JIC stated.

The Guam Department of Education confirmed a positive case from one of its employees, identified at Okkodo High School.

"In collaboration with the DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified individuals who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campus are taking place," the JIC stated.

Free vaccination and testing opportunities continue to be offered.

Through Saturday, residents can receive a rapid antigen test at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan. Testing begins at 8 a.m., and will be offered while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

The University of Guam Calvo Field House will host its vaccination clinic Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments made through tinyurl.com/vaxguam will expedite the process.

To date, there have been a total of 12,379 reported cases of COVID-19 in Guam, with 159 deaths. On Sunday, there were 2,776 cases in active isolation, and 72 people admitted to either Guam Memorial Hospital or Guam Regional Medical City. As of Sept. 10, the COVID Area Risk Score for Guam was 39.2.