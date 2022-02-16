COVID-19-linked deaths now 308; hospitalizations dip

The island has recorded another COVID-19-linked death, the 308th, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient, a 72-year-old woman who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Feb. 11, died Feb. 14 at Guam Memorial Hospital. The woman was fully vaccinated without a booster shot and had underlying health conditions, the JIC reported. The report comes as the island's hospitalization numbers take a slight dip to 58 from the 70 patients reported earlier this week.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed condolences to the family and added a message to continue the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“With each tragic loss we are reminded of the life that was cut short and the families who are left to grieve. (First gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I grieve with them,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “We must not become numb to reading about losing members of our community to this invisible threat, especially when we have the resources to prevent it. I urge everyone to get tested when sick, talk to their doctors about available treatment if they tested positive for COVID-19, and get vaccinated and boosted when eligible.”

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 611 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,577 specimens analyzed Feb. 14. Of the new positive cases, 81 were reported by the Department of Defense. There are 5,200 people in active isolation.

There are 58 people in local hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19:

• GMH: 34 patients, two of whom are children, and two in the intensive care unit, both on ventilators.

• Guam Regional Medical City: 23 patients, one of whom is in the ICU.

• Naval Hospital Guam: 1 patient.