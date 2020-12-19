COVID-19 mass testing continues Monday

Guamanians can get tested for COVID-19 on Monday at Tiyan and Micronesia Mall.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be at the mall parking lot off of Fatima Street and at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan from 9 a.m. - noon, according to the Joint Information Center.

DPHSS will offer up to 300 tests per site, and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Only four people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Residents are asked to bring a picture ID.

The Northern Region Community Health Center will remain open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only. The phone number is 635-7525 or 635-7526.

Food commodities distribution

The emergency food commodities distribution under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service will continue this coming week as well at Dededo and Mangilao.

There also will be food commodities provided, in bulk, to local community organizations. The organizations will distribute food commodities directly to their clients/families/households, the JIC announced.

continues the distribution of food commodities through each mayor at the village level. Village distribution will be conducted through drive-through or door-to-door delivery.

The distributions at villages are for residents only. This week’s distributions will be held:

• Dededo: 8-9 a.m. on Dec. 21-23 at the Dededo Senior Citizen Center. Call 632-5203 or 632-5029 for more information.

• Mangilao: 8:30 - 10 a.m. at the Mangilao Night Market grounds near the Santa Teresita Church. Call 734-2163 for more information,

Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP food commodities per household that may include elbow macaroni, oat circle cereal, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, canned pears, mixed fruit, canned beef, canned chicken, instant milk, split peas/kidney beans and/or pistachios, bottled orange juice, banana chips, and only mayors conducting a drive-through distribution will receive frozen orange juice.