COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics resume March 8 at UOG Fieldhouse

There are still openings for COVID-19 vaccination clinics on March 11 to 13, according to the Guam National Guard.

The clinics actually begin tomorrow, Monday, March 8, however appointment slots for the first three days of the clinic are already full, Mark Scott, Guam National Guard public affairs officer, has said.

Clinics are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. This week only those due for their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine will be seen.

Eligible residents are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/liberategu2021 . As of noon on Sunday, there are still appointment openings for March 11-13, Scott said.

If scheduling an appointment is not possible, walk-ins will be accepted at a limited rate of 15 per hour, Scott said on Sunday.

Those who plan to walk-in are discouraged from lining up prior to the 10 a.m. opening, and are asked to expect reasonable delays. Walk-ins arriving after the daily allowance of 120 may be asked to return at a later date, the release states.

As a reminder, the CDC states that the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose. Patients 70 years and above will not be counted against the walk-in allowance. Patients 70 years and above are encouraged to notify the staff to be front-loaded.

The EventBrite appointment system allows 1,087 patients per day this week. Added to 120 walk-ins per day, the expected daily total is 1,207. Over a six-day period, the total capacity for vaccinations at the UOG clinic this week is 7,242. With the recent arrival of over 35,000 doses, there is no expectation of a shortage at this time. On behalf of the command teams of the Guam National Guard and Joint Task force 671, we thank the community for your continued patience and support. We are in this together.

About 7,000 people are overdue for the vaccine after the Department of Public Health and Social Services ran out of doses towards the end of last month. Those folks who weren't able to get their second dose before the vaccine ran out are being prioritized, officials have said.

Late this past week, Guam received its allotment of vaccines for March, a combined 35,260 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer were received. The governor has been calling for the federal government to increase Guam's allotments. She hopes to reopen the island's tourism industry in May and inoculate 100,000 Guamanians, with the hopes of achieving herd immunity by July 21.

As of Saturday night's Joint Information Center report, 20,385 people have been fully vaccinated.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, DPHSS chief medical officer, has said a delay of a week or two doesn't diminish the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Good news for island residents who were looking forward to the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Guam's allotment of more than 1,000 is expected this coming week, Cabrera said.