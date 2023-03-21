COVID-19 more 'endemic,' than pandemic

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has seen the infection rate for COVID-19 cases on island decline since the start of the year, so much so, that local health officials say the disease is becoming more “endemic” on Guam, like influenza.

The seven-day rolling average for January through March 14 showed a continuing decrease, despite a slight uptick in cases in the past week. However, according to DPHSS territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky, during a weekly media conference held last Thursday, “It’s still minor. It’s less than 10. It’s low because we had a couple of days of, maybe, one or two cases.”

She said the data shows the island is “looking pretty good” in its continued response to the virus.

“COVID-19 is not going to go away. The influenza has not gone away. That’s why we have influenza shots every year. We are still going to be watching what is happening with the variants and with COVID-19 cases. We don’t know if something bad will happen, but … COVID-19 is going to be like influenza. It's still going to be around. It’s still around,” she said.

DPHSS is keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation locally and around the world as a new variant has emerged in China.

“We are going to continue to watch it, because there is a nasty variant in China. And the virologists believe that something unprecedented is going on. That’s why we didn’t see the skyrocketing death rate we saw in 1918 because people were vaccinated. We wore masks. People were treated. This is something that didn’t happen 120 years ago. We are in a new era of what happens with nasty viruses,” said Pobutsky.

Endemic phase

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS chief medical officer, asserted that Guam was entering the endemic phase of COVID-19, although not officially declared so by the World Health Organization.

“The world is still in the pandemic phase. We can’t call off the pandemic, because, worldwide, where there’s no treatment modalities available for a lot of these people, they don’t even have masks. They don’t understand the concept of washing hands and social distancing. They don’t have vaccinations and the treatments that were available to us. That’s why we are still seeing a lot of COVID-19 cases worldwide,” Leon Guerrero said.

Guam, like the United States, however, carried out hefty campaigns to encourage health and safety measures to discourage the spread of COVID-19, which has brought the nation, including Guam, into the probable start of an “endemic phase,” according to Leon Guerrero.

“We recommend getting the flu shots every year. I think that COVID-19 is also going to be similar to that situation. Hopefully, in the future, they will have a vaccine that combines the flu and the COVID-19, so it’s just a one-time shot,” he said.

Currently, a vaccine like that is not available to the public. Leon Guerrero said it’s still in the study phase.

“I can’t stress this enough: If we get vaccinated, we can go back to as normal as life was pre-pandemic,” he said.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, DPHSS has tracked positive cases that have arisen in the community, the peaks and lows of infection rates, and the variants that have emerged. With COVID-19 not projected to go away, health officials, however, can’t say much about trends in the future.

“We've had two years' worth of data. But the problem is that with the two years of data, part of that is when we didn’t have vaccines. And since we initiated the vaccines, we’ve seen a decrease. My guess is that it will probably have a seasonal variation,” he said.