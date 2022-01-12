The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 from 2,452 specimens analyzed on Jan. 11, according to the Joint Information Center.

The JIC broke down the cases between civilian and military cases, it's unclear from the report if the Department of Defense numbers include local members of the Guam National Guard.

The breakdown of new cases follows:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Civilian: 350 out of 1,952 tests

DoD: 166 out of 529 tests

That increases the number of people currently isolated to 2,553.

Among those in isolation are 17 people hospitalized with one person requiring the attention of the intensive care unit, the JIC reported. The latest hospitalization numbers shows an increase in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 but the growth has been slower than the nearly doubled new cases.

To date, there have been a total of 22,056 officially reported cases, 273 deaths. The CAR Score is 228.4.

Tiyan COVID-19 testing

Community COVID-19 testing at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan, Barrigada has transitioned to an appointment-based system with extended hours. Unscheduled drive-ups will be accepted on a limited basis. To schedule an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.