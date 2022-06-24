COVID-19 numbers got "scary," but still fall short of surge

While new COVID-19 cases have increased and hospitalization numbers have crept up slightly, they continue to fall short of the “triggers” that signal another surge.

Guam’s test positivity was “skyrocketing” and the seven-day average was about 16%, said Vince Campo, Department of Public Health and Social Services surveillance branch director. Additionally, the seven-day case average “almost hit 100,” which he said was “scary” for DPHSS. He reported a seven-day average of 88.3.

This week, however, he said the positivity rates have dropped to about 9% or 10% and, while case numbers have been at 100-plus for the past week or so, Thursday’s Joint Information Center report showed 75 new COVID-19 cases from 864 tests administered Wednesday.

During the weekly press conference held Thursday morning, Campo shared the three triggers that would indicate another COVID-19 surge:

• Seven-day average of 100 cases per day.

• 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

• 10 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.

Campo said hospitalizations are a “bright side” of the weekly reports. He said Guam continues to see “consistent numbers” hovering at about six to eight patients a day.

“We are not seeing too many hospitalized,” he said, adding that even ICU numbers have been very small.

According to the JIC’s Thursday report, there were eight hospitalizations: five at Guam Memorial Hospital; two at Guam Regional Medical City; and one at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. GMH has one COVID-19 ICU patient.

Campo and Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim medical officer, continued to encourage residents, particularly those with comorbidities or who are elderly, to continue to wear their masks, wash their hands, and watch their distances from other people - a triad of COVID-19 prevention tips known as the 3 Ws.