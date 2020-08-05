COVID-19 patient on ventilator

There are three COVID-19 patients at Guam Memorial Hospital, including a 30-year-old on a ventilator, governor's Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin and GMH's administration have confirmed.

The other two patients at GMH are in stable condition, Paco-San Agustin added.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a large-scale public health emergency involving a respiratory disease such as COVID-19, federal, state or local stockpiled ventilators should be deployed to help critically ill patients first.

A ventilator helps patients who have trouble breathing on their own.

The Joint Information Center’s Tuesday report showed seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed – that’s out of 386 samples tested.

The most recent confirmations increase the total cases to 375. With nearly 23,000 people having been tested since March, the infection rate remains at 1.6%.

There are 52 active cases and 318 people who’ve been released from isolation. The number of COVID-19 deaths remains at five.

Meanwhile, there were 456 local residents who took advantage of the free testing provided at Chalan Pago on Tuesday, according to Grace Bordallo, DPHSS COVID-19 incident public information officer.

Of the seven new cases, one was identified through contact tracing, and three cases had recent travel to the continental U.S. and were identified in a quarantine facility, according to the Joint Information Center.

Bank employees tested

On Tuesday, Bank of Hawaii confirmed that a branch employee on Guam tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the Hagåtña branch was sanitized on Monday and maintains its operations.

According to a statement released by the bank's corporate communications, the individual had no close contact with other employees and customers at the branch.

Out of an abundance of caution, certain employees who work in the individual’s vicinity will be tested and quarantined.

The employee, who works at Bank of Hawaii’s Hagåtña branch, last worked on Monday and is currently in self-quarantine at home.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, as an essential business, Bank of Hawaii has implemented stringent protocols in its branches and locations requiring the use of face masks, enforcing social distancing, and sanitizing.

Food distribution canceled

Meanwhile, the Guam Department of Education canceled the emergency food distribution program for Thursday, Aug. 6, to allow GDOE staff to prepare for the reopening of schools and to meet with mayors to discuss an alternate ways to distribute the meals. The new distribution schedule and sites will be announced at a future date.

GDOE would also like to remind the public that the Grab-N-Go School Meal Program distribution ended on Friday. GDOE would like to thank the roughly 200 school employees, volunteers, and community partners who made the Grab-N-Go School Meal Program possible, according to JIC.