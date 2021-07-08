A man returned home on Wednesday after 221 days at the Guam Memorial Hospital where he was treated for COVID-19.

He was at GMH from Nov. 28, 2020 to July 7, 2021, the longest period a Guam patient has been hospitalized because of the virus that fueled the current pandemic.

Matt Quinata was discharged from GMH at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, GMH public information officer Mai Habib said.

"Everyone's happy to see him out of the hospital. He's been at the hospital a long time," older brother, Mike Quinata, 62, told The Guam Daily Post.

Mike Quinata said his younger brother is 56 years old and lives in Inalahan.

Matt Quinata, in his June 29 social media post, said he was admitted to GMH on Nov. 28 "for COVID."

"I've been here for 214 days," he wrote at the time.

Because he was released July 7, that means he was at GMH for a total of 227 days.

Matt Quinata said he's thankful for people's prayers.

"I’ve been moved from ICU and the Telemetry Unit several times due to fevers and infections. Please pray for no fevers/infections, legs to get stronger, bed sore to heal and removal of the trech. Basically for continued healing," he said on his social media post.

Mike Quinata said his younger brother would still need a lot of care, including relearning some of his motor skills back.

"When he brought to the hospital, our mother was also at the hospital. He didn't know that our mother passed. We told him only later because of his condition. As a matter of fact, when we told him he was brought back to the ICU," the older brother said.

As Matt Quinata was wheeled out of the hospital on Wednesday, staffers lined the hallways, cheered, danced and even cried as they celebrated his departure.

According to a GMH press release, his family members were overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude for the hospital staff who saved his life.

“Mr Quinata's hospital course was life threatening through most of his hospitalization. When he was finally able to breathe on his own, the battle for life continued. It took a multi-disciplinary team to care for him throughout his hospitalization. Physicians with multiple specialties, including internal medicine, an Ear Nose and Throat surgeon, general surgery, interventional radiology, pulmonary, and critical care, banded together to support Mr. Quinata. GMHA’s nursing and professional support, such as respiratory therapists leading his care, physical, occupational and speech therapists, as well as dietary, all the way to our social workers and case managers, made it possible to get Mr. Quinata home. This was a massive team effort,” said Dr. Joleen M. Aguon, Pulmonary & Critical Care Physician, COVID Medical Director and Associate Administrator of Clinical Services.

The Inalahan resident was admitted to GMH during Guam’s second wave of COVID-19. After his admission he spent time in various areas of the hospital, including the Intensive Care Unit. He needed to be intubated for severely low oxygen, among a myriad of other measures to ensure he survived the virus.

“This is such an emotional time for our staff. We’ve worked so hard to get through COVID-19. Watching this incredible man be wheeled out of our hospital stabilized, after fighting so hard, was the biggest reward for our entire team. This is why we are GMHA. We are one team, united, delivering healthcare with heart, every single day,” said Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMHA CEO.