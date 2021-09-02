COVID-19 patients at hospitals now 55 and Guam has 169 new cases; UOG Field House to reopen as vaccination clinic on Saturday

There are now 55 patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals - a number that has continued to grow over the last few of weeks and raising concerns that the recent surge will overwhelm the island's limited medical resources.
According to the Joint Information Center, the island's new positive cases seems to be staying high with 169 confirmed cases out of 1,469 tests performed on Sept. 1. Seventy-four of those cases were identified through contact tracing. The CAR Score is 46.1.
The hospitalizations break down to:
• Guam Memorial Hospital - 25 patients, two of whom are in the intensive care unit
• Guam Regional Medical City - 27 patients, five in the ICU
• Naval Hospital Guam - three patients, two of whom are in the ICU and one requiring a ventilator
Of the patients at GMH with COVID-19, 18 are unvaccinated. At GRMC, there are 14 unvaccinated. The vaccination status of Naval Hospital patients isn't known, according to the JIC report.
GMH, working with the Guam National Guard, has once again placed medical tents near the hospital's emergency room to help address the influx of COVID-19 patients.
To date there have been a total of 10,909 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 150 deaths, 1,763 cases in active isolation and 8,996 not in active isolation, the JIC stated.
COVID-19 testing will continue from 8 a.m. - noon on Friday and Saturday at the old carnival site at Tiyan. Officials said residents wanting to be tested can help speed up the process by going to dphss.guam.gov/covid-19-testing to download, print, and complete a COVID-19 Testing Patient Assessment Form before arriving at the testing site.
6 GDOE students, 2 employees test positive
On Thursday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed six positive cases for COVID-19 involving students, and two positive cases involving employees.
Students attended Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School, Talofofo Elementary School, Agueda I. Johnston Middle School, Oceanview Middle School, George Washington High School, and John F. Kennedy High School.
The employees worked at Captain H.B. Price Elementary School and John F. Kennedy High School.
DPHSS and GDOE have identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing.
Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place.
COVID-19 vaccination schedule
Vaccinations continue at Micronesia Mall COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday this week. The University of Guam Field House will open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Beginning next week, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Micronesia Mall will only operate on Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Field House will operate Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As of Sept. 1, 557 additional residents received their first dose in a two-dose series, 106 residents received their dose in the single-dose series and an additional 321 residents have become fully vaccinated. To date, a total of 109,941 (80.67%) of Guam’s eligible population (residents 12 years and older) is fully vaccinated. This percentage includes 8,979 fully vaccinated residents between the ages of 12 – 17, as well as Guam's fully vaccinated adult population of 100,962.