A service member that traveled to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB) on Saturday on a government contracted flight was confirmed positive with COVID-19, the Joint Information Center announced.

The service member provided a sample for COVID-19 testing in the days preceding the flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington and displayed no COVID-19 symptoms prior to boarding the flight.

Officials at Andersen AFB were notified of the positive test result while the flight was en route to Guam. Immediately after processing at Andersen AFB, the COVID-positive service member was placed into isolation and all other military and civilian passengers were placed into quarantine in Department of Defense (DoD)-supervised facilities.

The passengers will remain in mandatory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

Military public health investigators are currently conducting contact tracing to determine where this member may have contracted the virus.

The case is not currently included in the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) official overall count. A determination will be made on whether or not the positive case will be included.

There have been a total of 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths.

202 people have been released from isolation, and there are 105 active cases.