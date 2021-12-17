COVID-19-related fatality reported, death toll now 270

Guam's 270th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 3, the Joint Information Center confirmed Thursday.

The patient was a 76-year-old woman who was unvaccinated. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sept. 25.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement that she, first gentleman Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio "hold her family and friends in our hearts as we pray for their solace."

"While we prepare for the Christmas holiday, we must continue to keep those we've lost in our thoughts. Be there for one another, to console each other, safely," the governor added.

Five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and two were in intensive care Thursday.

Four of the patients were vaccinated.

There were nine new cases of COVID-19 from 715 tests run on Dec. 15. Three cases were identified through contact tracing. There have been a total of 19,357 officially reported cases, 270 deaths, 209 cases in active isolation and 18,878 not in active isolation.

The COVID Area Risk Score for Guam is 0.4.

(Daily Post Staff)