COVID-19 renovations at Yona Fire Station completed

The Yona Fire Station is now better equipped to help protect firefighters and their families from COVID-19.

The Guam National Guard’s 254th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) squadron renovated the fire station. They added a decontamination stall and upgraded the existing restrooms and laundry area to help ensure firefighters are able to decontaminate after responding to a community emergency.

“As we continue to see a rise in the number of COVID responses, keeping our responders safe is paramount. With the addition of the COVID Transport Unit at the Yona Fire Station, eliminating the spread of COVID amongst the crew required improvements to ensure the GFD infection control plan is effective,” said acting fire chief Alex Castro.

The completed renovation is attributed to the Guard’s cooperative efforts with Guam Homeland Security, GUNG Joint Task Force 671, and the Yona Mayor’s Office.

“Providing a skilled workforce to conduct the renovations at the Yona Fire Station resulted in a final product well above expectations,” said Maj. Joey San Nicolas, GUNG JTF671. “The response to the COVID-19 pandemic is a dynamic one, but by working together we continue to overcome the obstacles and increase GFD’s capacity to respond to our island community.”