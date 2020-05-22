COVID-19 restrictions will stay

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Thursday afternoon Guam will remain in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 with the 11 new cases confirmed in a single night Wednesday.

Ten of the 11 cases are called a "residential cluster" in Yigo. It's not clear how the first case began.

As of Thursday, 24 tests showed no positive cases for COVID-19, according to the government's Joint Information Center.

There have been 165 cases confirmed through close to 5,000 COVID-19 tests. There have been five deaths, and 125 have recovered and been released from isolation.

There will be no lifting of restrictions this week, the governor said.

This means the plan to allow Guam restaurants to open for dine-in service, which was supposed to take effect Monday, is on hold.

Large gatherings of more than 10 in a group will remain prohibited. Schools will remain closed.

Beaches and public parks are still off-limits for congregating in large groups.

“I know this is alarming and should be taken seriously," the governor said.

“This is our third-highest reported number of cases in one night since the start of the pandemic," the governor said of the 11 cases.

Six of the 11 new cases are females and five are males.

The ages are: 10-19, two; 20s, four; 30s, one; 40s, 2; and 50s, two.

All are residents of the northern part of Guam.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, a member of the governor's physicians' advisory group, said "these new positive cases are a positive thing."

He later explained his statement by comparing it to a fire in a controlled burn rather than a fire that's raging out of control.

Law enforcement front-liners being tested

The men and women on the front lines during the public health emergency are among the group being tested for COVID-19, as part of the government’s continued effort for expanded testing.

According to the governor’s office, the Department of Public Health and Social Services is working with public safety agencies to conduct testing, as they cannot all be done at the same time.

Those being tested will then have to self-quarantine until they receive their results, according to governor’s press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

On Wednesday, staff with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency started getting tested.

Customs Director Ike Peredo said his employees have been instructed to get tested on their own over a three-day period this week.

Results from his agency have not been released.

At least 39 employees with the Guam Fire Department have been tested.

“Since last week, Public Health has offered to test any of our personnel who would like to volunteer to test,” said GFD Chief Daniel Stone. “We've had several of our personnel, to include our dispatchers, volunteer to be tested, with all that have tested coming back negative.”

A Port Authority of Guam police officer also had to be tested this week as part of the health department’s contact tracing efforts.

“We are following the CDC and Public Health’s protocol,” said Port General Manager Rory Respicio. “The individual was informed that he may have been exposed to someone in his family who tested positive. He remained asymptotic, checked in daily with the Port clinic, got tested and results were negative.”

Respicio said more than 11,000 visits have been recorded at the Port’s on-site clinic since the start of the pandemic. “We are working with Public Health to get the Port employees tested as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Officers of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Police Division are also being tested.

“We have begun to schedule and test for COVID-19 for our Airport Police Division,” said Airport Police Chief Vince Naputi.

The governor’s office confirmed Guam Police Department officers are among the groups being tested as well.