COVID-19 risk score rises further, 29 test positive

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score has increased further.

From a risk score of 3 on Wednesday, the score reported on Thursday was 4.6.

The government of Guam has set a benchmark of a risk score no higher than 2.5 as a comfortable threshold.

The number of new COVID-19 infections confirmed Thursday also reached 29, or nearly 8% of 378 people tested.

Two of the positive cases were Guam Department of Education employees, according to the Joint Information Center.

The first individual is identified as an employee at GDOE's Tiyan Central Office. The second individual is identified as an employee completing administrative clearances at the Tiyan Central Office, but this individual has not reported to the worksite.

GDOE has identified and notified the individuals who were in close contact with these individuals.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue:

• Aug. 6, 1-4 p.m. at the Northern Region Community Health Center, Dededo

• Aug. 6-Aug. 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Micronesia Mall. Register at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme