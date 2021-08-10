COVID-19 risk score surges to 7.7

Guam's COVID-19 area risk score reached a new record high of 7.7 for the year, while some executive branch employees of the government on Monday started getting their vaccinations now that they are mandated to do so.

Hospital admission over COVID-19 went up to seven, with two of them now in the intensive-care unit of Guam Memorial Hospital, the Joint Information Center reported Monday night.

There were 52 new COVID-19 positive cases out of 1,068 tested from Friday to Sunday, JIC said.

As cases increased, the governor mandated GovGuam employees in the executive branch to get fully vaccinated and asked the other branches of the government and the private sector to "follow suit."

"It should have been mandated for the government from the start. We could have reached the 80% much earlier," Romeo Zacarias, an information technology computer system analyst with the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Zacarias, 59, believes he's the second to the last to be vaccinated at Guam EPA.

"I would have waited longer to get vaccinated but it's now mandated," he said after getting his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Micronesia Mall.

Zacarias said despite his concerns about the vaccine itself, he said he'd rather get vaccinated now along with others, rather than have Guam go into another lockdown or implement restrictions again if cases and hospitalizations go up.

He's one of the more than 31,000 vaccine-eligible individuals that GovGuam is now either mandating or highly recommending to get fully vaccinated, as more worrisome variants have been confirmed on the island and as more positive cases have been reported recently in the military and civilian communities.

The governor said she won't hesitate to reinstate restrictions should the situation escalate, but there's no telling what the specific threshold would be.

Guam went from a CAR score of below 1 for months, before going up to 4.6 then 5.4 last week and then to 7.7, shortly after pandemic restrictions were lifted, except mainly for the mask mandate.

The CAR score is used to track the severity of the pandemic on Guam, taking into account the incidence of new cases and hospitalization, among other factors.

"Gov. Leon Guerrero and her advisors continue to closely monitor the latest data, including the CAR Score. At this time, hospitalizations remain low and most admissions are those who are unvaccinated," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, said.

'Don't want weekly testing'

Three days after the governor issued her executive order, some employees in GovGuam's executive branch stepped up to roll up their sleeves.

Tarsila Muth's passion for educating children has spanned at least 29 years now, and wouldn't want to risk her job over not getting full COVID-19 vaccination.

"I don't want to go through testing every week either," the Finegayan Elementary School kindergarten teacher told The Guam Daily Post, minutes after getting her single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Micronesia Mall on Monday.

Muth, 56, said she wouldn't have taken the vaccine, were it not for the governor's executive order mandating it.

"I just wasn't sure of the ramifications of the side effects and long-term effects," she said, adding that she's done all other precautionary measures to protect herself and those around her. "And I pray a lot and I trust God."

The governor gave executive branch workers until Sept. 24 to get vaccinated.

Charlize Tongson, 22, said her uncle, an employee at the Motor Vehicle Division of the Department of Revenue and Taxation, and other members of their household, urged her to start getting vaccinated.

"Everyone else in the family including my uncle got fully vaccinated. I wanted to wait until lines are gone but I am doing this for my family," she said, adding that two children in the household are still too young to receive the vaccine.

The Guam National Guard vaccinated a total of 114 individuals at Micronesia Mall on Monday, according to Capt. Fernando De Belen.

At the old carnival grounds at Tiyan, the Department of Public Health and Social Services held COVID-19 testing on Monday. Based on preliminary data, 189 people got tested at the site using BinaxNow, and of that number, 137 received PCR testing but Monday results weren't available as of press time.

Besides full vaccination, GovGuam urges the community to continue to wear masks in public, wash their hands and watch their distance.

Nearly 77% or 104,447 of Guam's vaccine-eligible individuals have been fully vaccinated, which leaves at least 31,846 individuals that GovGuam wants to get vaccinated as well. Guam still has more than 45,523 doses of COVID-19 vaccines available.