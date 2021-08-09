Guam's COVID-19 risk score is projected to surpass 7 today, the highest so far this year, while some executive branch employees of the government on Monday started getting their vaccination now that they are required to get it.

The CAR score is used to track the severity of the pandemic on Guam, taking into account the incidence of new cases and hospitalization, among other factors.

Guam went from a CAR score of below 1 for months, before going up to 4.6 then 5.4 last week.

Preliminary numbers as of Monday morning projected the CAR score to "go upwards of 7," according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

The final number is expected to be released later this afternoon.

As cases increase, so-called vaccine holdouts have stepped up to roll up their sleeves, especially those working in GovGuam.

Tarsila Muth's passion for educating children has spanned at least 29 years now, and wouldn't want to risk her job over not getting full COVID-19 vaccination.

"I don't want to go through testing every week either," the Finegayan Elementary School kindergarten teacher told The Guam Daily Post, minutes after getting her single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine at the Micronesia Mall on Monday.

Muth, 56, said she wouldn't have taken the vaccine, were it not for the governor's executive order mandating it.

"I just wasn't sure of the ramifications of the side effects and long-term effects," she said, adding that she's done all other precautionary measures to protect herself and those around her. "And I pray a lot and I trust God."

The governor gave executive branch workers until Sept. 24 to get vaccinated.

Many of those who received their vaccination on Monday at the Micronesia Mall, operated by the Guam National Guard, were also working in the private sector or are students going back to face-to-face classes on Thursday.

Restrictions

Guam has seen new increases in cases and confirmed more worrisome variants on the island, shortly after most pandemic restrictions were lifted. The increases were in the military and civilian communities.

The governor on Saturday night said she won't hesitate to reinstate restrictions should the situation escalate, but there's no telling what the specific threshold would be.

"Gov. Leon Guerrero and her advisors continue to closely monitor the latest data, including the CAR Score. At this time, hospitalizations remain low and most admissions are those who are unvaccinated," Paco-San Agustin said.

There are more than 31,000 residents that GovGuam still needs to either convince or mandate to get vaccinated. These are persons eligible to get the vaccine because they are at least 12 years old.

This story will be updated.