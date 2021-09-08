COVID-19 self-attestation fraud charges will be filed 'on a case-by-case basis'

Guam's attorney general will exercise discretion if residents are suspected of falsely reporting their COVID-19 vaccination status on government self-attestation forms, meaning, while some could be prosecuted for misdemeanors, others may not be charged.

"The Office of the Attorney General discourages anyone from lying on a government form, and anyone who does could face potential criminal charges," said Carlina Charfauros, the office's spokesperson. "The decision to pursue criminal charges will be made on a case-by-case basis and criminal action may be taken when warnings, education efforts and community policing are not enough."

Just over a week ago, the Department of Public Health and Social Services released updated guidance on how restaurants, gyms, bars and other businesses must comply with pandemic restrictions ordered by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. In response to a rise in numbers of cases and hospitalizations, the governor mandated, among other things, a requirement for customers to show they are vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the premises of establishments where mask-wearing may be compromised.

Businesses covered by the order can choose to accept a customer's "self-attestation" of their vaccination status, provided an official government log is used. This document warns residents that false statements made on the form could result in "criminal penalties for committing perjury, false statement under oath or unsworn falsification."

But the attorney general, not DPHSS, decides how far violations are pursued in local courts.

"The strongest enforcement efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 continue to be community and self-policing. We must hold ourselves and one another accountable if we want to be successful at protecting our island," Charfauros said.

Establishments are not required to accept self-attestations. The guidance issued by DPHSS advises businesses they can choose to implement more stringent requirements, such as asking to see copies of vaccination cards or accepting only customers who have received both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Those who accept self-attestations must maintain the logs for 30 days, and present them upon the request of public health officials.