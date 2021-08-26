COVID-19 sidelines Guam team captain from FIBA qualifier tonight

For its most important game in franchise history, the Guam Men’s National Basketball team will be without team captain Will Stinnett.

Stinnett, who tested positive and is recovering from COVID-19, will be unavailable during the FIBA regional qualifier against Chinese Taipei which is scheduled tonight, 7 p.m., at the Calvo University of Guam Field House.

Saturday’s game, also against Chinese Taipei, is scheduled to take place at UOG at 2 p.m.

Stinnett, through a WhatsApp interview with The Guam Daily Post, confirmed that he has tested positive for the disease, experienced symptoms, but is feeling better.

“After about a week of symptoms, I’m finally feeling much better,” Stinnett said.

Stinnett said he was infected while attending a party about two weeks ago.

“The next day, I didn’t feel good. It felt different from a regular flu, so I got tested the following day just to make sure I wasn’t going to spread whatever I had,” he said.

Stinnett said that he has been vaccinated for COVID-19, but described his symptoms as serious.

“Even though I was vaccinated, the symptoms still hit me really hard. I had the chills, body aches, headaches and had a hard time breathing every now and then,” he said.

With 15 teams already earning slots into the FIBA Asia Cup, the winner of the Guam vs. Taipei series will earn the 16th and final tournament spot.

Chinese Taipei, favored over Guam, is ranked No. 68 in the world.

Guam, nine spots lower, is ranked No. 77.

With Team Guam star players Jericho Cruz and Earnest Ross unable to join the roster, Stinnett’s leadership and ballhandling skills will be sorely missed.

“It’s just one of those things that we have to deal with, COVID and all that comes with it,” he said. “It sucks that I can’t be out there to help the team and represent Guam in a game that has huge ramifications, moving our team to the next level.

“I’m hopeful and believe that we will come out with these two wins and continue moving up the rankings in Asia and the world.”