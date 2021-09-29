Guam's elderly will have to wait longer to resume activities at senior citizen centers as COVID-19 cases remain high and the centers are undergoing repairs.

The centers are also awaiting the purchase of safety equipment, according to the Mayors Council of Guam.

While most establishments have long reopened from the initial March 2020 lockdown, all senior centers, adult day care centers and the dementia center remain closed for 18 months now.

MCOG President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, on Monday said senior centers won't reopen on Oct. 1 as earlier planned. The governor allowed senior citizen centers to reopen as early as July 1.

"The reopening of the centers and adult day care facilities is still not confirmed," Alig said. "The procurement of safety equipment and the necessary repairs are underway."

These include the installation of required air filtration systems. Senior center personnel are also still being tasked to deliver meals on a daily basis, Alig said, "and we cannot safely operate at 100% capacity."

Angel Sablan, MCOG executive director, also said the Department of Public Health and Social Services' Senior Citizens Division is still working on approved guidelines and retrofitting of facilities.

One of the senior centers, located in Mangilao, was just recently converted into a temporary COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment center.

"We do give a weekly update to the governor on the status of our facilities. We will reopen when it is safe and proper to do so. Our bottom line is the safety and health of our seniors," Sablan said.

A large percentage of Guam's senior citizens have been fully vaccinated. However, the highly transmissible delta variant continues to keep the daily positive cases, hospitalization and deaths high especially among the elderly.