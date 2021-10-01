COVID-19 survivor: 'I thought I'm going to die'

Niño Pate, 42, said he got the scare of his life when he started having shortness of breath and was admitted to the hospital, where he spent a week because of COVID-19 pneumonia.

When Pate got to Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 17, his oxygen level was determined to be dangerously low, he said.

"When the doctor said I have COVID pneumonia, my world seemed to collapse," he said. "I was admitted to the hospital for treatment. I was scared. I thought I'm going to die. But I think God has other plans for me."

Now, every chance he gets, he shares his experience to try to prevent others from going through the same thing and to protect their loved ones.

"At one point, I even asked the doctor whether I can survive this," he said. "I was at the hospital until my lungs were strong again. There's all the pain, the needles. It's scary. I'm thankful I survived it. I think God protected me and made me strong."

Pate, who has diabetes and hypertension, is among the nearly 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases on Guam since March 2020. Most of them have survived, while at least 196 died. The COVID-19-related deaths were mostly patients who had multiple comorbidities and were unvaccinated.

Looking back, Pate said he's thankful his family brought him to GMH before it was too late, considering that some residents didn't even get the chance to be seen by doctors while they were suffering from silent hypoxia. Patients experience silent hypoxia when they don't realize their oxygen levels have dropped to dangerously low levels and their organs start to shut down.

"For me, when you have breathing issues, that's another story," he said. "I thought about patients who were dead on arrival."

After he was released from GMH, he was sent to the COVID-19 isolation facility where he stayed until Monday.

Two days later, he went to the University of Guam Calvo Field House to get his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"I want to share my experience so other people don't have to go through what I went through, so they can protect their loved ones and the community," he said. "Please get vaccinated. Learn from my experience."

Pate said he got vaccinated for unrelated medical conditions last year, so he decided to hold off on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

But he said he wished he got the vaccine much earlier.

His wife, who's fully vaccinated, had COVID-19 symptoms, which were mostly coughing and cold. She self-isolated at home and wasn't hospitalized, he said.

Pate said he also started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. And then he started having shortness of breath and that's how he ended up going to GMH.

Thankful for care at GMH

"I am very thankful for the GMH doctors, nurses, physical therapists and others because I wouldn't have survived without their care, from ER to the day I was discharged from the hospital. Their support system is phenomenal," he said. "I didn't have my family there so the GMH staff was my support system."

When he got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he brought his 9-year-old daughter with him. He said if vaccines are approved for children, he would have loved for his child to also get vaccinated.

"And just today, I was able to convince my mother, who's 68 years old, to get vaccinated. She said she will now get vaccinated," he said.

Vaccination rate 87%

More than 87% or 119,000-plus of Guam's vaccine-eligible residents - those at least 12 years old - have been fully vaccinated.

Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are also now available mostly for those at least 65 years old, those at least 18 years old with underlying medical conditions, and those who have higher risk of exposure because of their job such as doctors, nurses, teachers, law enforcement officers and grocery store workers.