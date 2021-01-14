The Department of Public Health and Social Services is holding a COVID-19 testing at the Yona Gym from 9 a.m. to noon today, Jan. 14.

DPHSS will offer up to 250 COVID-19 tests on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents are reminded that this event is only a COVID-19 community testing and no vaccinations will be offered at this location.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four (4) people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Residents are asked to bring a picture ID.

The Northern Region Community Health Center (NRCHC) will remain open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only and can be contacted by calling 635-7525/6.