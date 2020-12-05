Public health officials are encouraging the community to get tested today at Tiyan carnival grounds, Agat Senior Center and Yigo gym.

The testing sites close at 2 p.m. today and as of 11 a.m. there were short lines as people were quickly and efficiently being processed, then tested, said Grace Bordallo, the COVID-19 liaison for the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“We welcome people to come and get tested. Ifs free. They don’t need to have symptoms to get test and they can wait on site to get their test results, it only takes about 15 minutes,” Bordallo said.

Each of the sites are prepared to test 300 people today for a total of 900 tests. This past week, they were each prepared to test 200 people at each site each day for a total of 600 tests each day.

Officials had said that they plan on more tests next week but not schedule has been released.

Bordallo today said the “decision to have testing next week hasn’t been determined.”

Public health is shifting some of its resources to preparations for the vaccinations, she confirmed.

Officials expect to receive a batch of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. this month. This batch of 7,800 doses can immunize 3,900 people, who will need a total of two shots each.

Another shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses, made by Moderna, is expected by next month. Guam has been allocated two shipments of 25,000 doses each. Moderna’s vaccine also requires two doses.

This timeline is dependent on the U.S. Federal Drug Administration approving the vaccines for emergency use.