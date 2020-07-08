Community testing The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be testing residents for free from 9-11 a.m. at at the Astumbo gym in Dededo. Residents are asked to bring their identification. Officials said residents experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should call their health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline phone numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311 and dial option number 1. ● (671) 480-7859 ● (671) 480-6760/3 ● (671) 480-7883 ● (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

Thousands of Guamanians have been tested through mass testing being held at different villages.

On June 8, the Joint Information Center reported roughly 7,600 tests had been conducted between the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the military and private partners.

As of the July 7 update, the number of tests conducted has doubled to just over 15,900.

Officials have said the increased testing efforts is one of the reasons the island is seeing a jump in positive cases. The JIC reported two more positive cases on Tuesday, bringing Guam’s total positive cases to 303 compared to June 8's 179 positive cases.

There have been five deaths, 184 people released from isolation, and there are currently are 114 active cases.

The next test is being held at the Astumbo gym from 9-11 a.m. today. The Department of Public Health and Social Services, which conducts the tests, hadn't announced any other test date as of Tuesday evening.

Grace Bordallo, the DPHSS COVID-19 public affairs officer, said the agency recently received more test kits.

"Our limitations would be swabs," she said. "That hasn't been an issue ... (today's) event is open to all."

She noted that residents may also see their private doctors.

DPHSS' community outreach testing is free and open "while supplies last."

Additionally, no symptoms are needed to qualify for testing, which is a change from when community tests first started. In April, testing started in Astumbo but was restricted to people with symptoms.

2 more positive

DPHSS tested 165 individuals for COVID-19 on Monday, July 6, for SARS-CoV-2. One test came back positive. The person reported recent travel to the continental U.S.

The second positive case was reported by Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

To date, there have been a total of 303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing started in March.

Of the total cases, 257 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.