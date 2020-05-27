The men hid in the shade at one side of the Oka Pay-Less Supermarket in Tamuning. Officials from the nonprofit Salvation Army Guam Corps had begun talking to them as a few people wearing bright blue scrubs emerged from the van parked across from where they sat. These were health care workers who had come to act on COVID-19 testing initiatives, recently expanded to assess the homeless populations in Tamuning, Tumon, Hagåtña and Dededo.

On Tuesday, they focused on Tamuning, testing Guam's homeless for COVID-19.

One of the men at Oka Pay-Less, sporting a distinctive black hat and long, graying beard, chatted happily with folks from The Salvation Army. His belongings – a black plastic bag, some clothing and an umbrella – sat bundled neatly on top of a concrete bench on the other side of the road, unsheltered from the sun. This is where he'd been staying, he said.

Tom Stambaugh, head of The Salvation Army Guam Corps, and some of his staff handed the men food and supplies after everything was done.

Stambaugh was at the main testing site near the Tamuning gym, just a few minutes prior, asking for someone to follow him.

"Some of the guys can't walk here. ... So we're trying to see if we can get a nurse or two to take the testing down to where they are," he told The Guam Daily Post shortly before driving down to Oka Pay-Less, accompanied by officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The Salvation Army, along with the Guam Homeless Coalition and Catholic Social Service, had partnered with Public Health for the outreach.

Margarita Gay, a Public Health administrator, said the initial plan was to test for one day, but after speaking with their partners, the decision was made to hold several outreach efforts in order to target pockets of homeless people.

"Because they have no ride and they're homeless, we needed to go out to them," Gay said. "And so that's why we're here today to start the homeless screening here in Tamuning, because of the high population of homeless."

A little more than a dozen appeared for testing by mid-morning Tuesday. The Homeless Coalition was in the process of leading people to the testing site, according to Gay. From the beginning of the pandemic on Guam, two homeless individuals had tested positive for COVID-19. But the population is considered at high risk of exposure and spread, due to panhandling and congregating, as well as a lack of access to medical care.

"I feel good cause it's closer to home," said Jesse Opena, a Tamuning resident who'd taken part in the testing Tuesday. Because of his weakened immune system, Opena said he was concerned about contracting the disease. While he is homeless, Opena said he does live with an elderly woman who had taken him in last year. He said he is still waiting on a housing application.

To assist the homeless, the governor's administration had been talking about erecting a homeless shelter from near the beginning of the COVID-19 public health emergency, declared in March. The Safe Haven Project, as it is now known, has yet to be realized.

The Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña was initially selected to serve as the shelter, but the idea was canceled in early May.

At least for Opena, when the promised shelter does become a reality, it'll come too late.

"(Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero) didn't act fast enough," Opena said. "For me, the administration has failed the homeless people."

The lack of a government shelter is also a contentious point for Louise Rivera, mayor of the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon municipality.

"Where is it? What are they gonna do?" Rivera said. "They're catering to quarantine, all these passengers coming on island. How about people who are on island? That is my concern."

The mayor said she has received no information on the shelter's status.

The last update the governor provided the Post, in mid-May, was that the government was waiting on responses for a hardened location to set up the shelter.