Rain has forced COVID-19 testing to return to the Micronesia Mall parking garage this morning.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services said testing will be from 7:30-10 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 8, at the garage nearest to the Fatima Road entrance.

Both outdoor, drive-thru locations in Inalahan and Tiyan will be closed.

DPHSS and Guam National Guard teams were at the make-shift clinic at the mall yesterday because of the rain.