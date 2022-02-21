The Joint Information Center announced Sunday that symptoms of COVID-19 or other high-risk eligibility requirements are no longer needed to be tested for the disease.

The change ends a period of rationing COVID-19 tests to a limited pool of residents, which began in late January in response to supply shortages.

“In the past week, DPHSS has received adequate supplies of test kits to offer COVID-19 testing to the public. No symptoms are needed to test,” JIC stated.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has rescinded a screening guide that required all government testing sites and private sector partners to determine whether an asymptomatic resident seeking a test during the rationing period was eligible for one.

Testing will still be limited to symptomatic residents or close contacts of known COVID-19 positive cases at two government testing sites: the northern and southern regional community health centers.

Online appointments for asymptomatic residents can be made for the mass testing site located in Tiyan at the old Liberation carnival grounds through http://tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme. As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, residents were still able to book time slots for Monday through Saturday.

141 new cases; vaccination clinic closing

A preliminary new COVID-19 case count of 141 was reported Sunday, identified through 422 tests analyzed on Feb. 19. More results will be added to this figure on Monday, as tests pending analysis and submission from other clinics are completed.

Of the 5,173 COVID-19 cases in active isolation, 50 are receiving medical care at local hospitals.

The Guam Memorial Hospital is treating 35 of those patients, four of whom are in its intensive care unit. GMH also has two patients on a ventilator and one pediatric admission with COVID-19.

The Guam Regional Medical City is treating 15 COVID-19 cases, one of whom is in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Residents have until Saturday, Feb. 26 to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Guam Field House. The longstanding vaccination clinic will close after that date, according to JIC.

Residents will still be allowed to walk in, but appointments made through http://tinyurl.com/vaxguam will be expedited. Those going to the field house vaccination clinic are asked to bring their appointment confirmation and proof of identity.