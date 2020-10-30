COVID-19 testing scheduled for tomorrow postponed

Tomorrow’s COVID-19 testing at Astumbo Gym is postponed due to the anticipated bad weather.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will reschedule and announce the new date. Those who have pre-registered for tomorrow’s testing will be notified directly and will be able to keep their reserved spots once a new date has been determined, according to the Joint Information Center.

Those experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, are advised to call their health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call the Northern Region Community Health Center at (671) 635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment. The NRCHC COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only.

Those experiencing symptoms can also call the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline phone numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance, or call 311 and dial option 1.

• (671) 480-7859/83

• (671) 480-6760/63

• (671) 687-7321

• (671) 685-0358

• (671) 998-4442/60/74/80

• (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

The DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays. Missed calls or calls going to voicemail will be returned.