Guam received additional COVID-19 testing supplies this week, and another 70,000 sets are expected soon, but the prioritization or rationing of tests mostly to those with symptoms and those considered "high risk" will continue, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Department of Public Health and Social Services said Wednesday.

The governor said once the government determines a comfortable level with the amount of available testing supplies, the prioritization policy could be changed.

This change is not expected to happen this week.

"We are starting to get more supplies but we will be probably continue on with testing symptomatic patients or those individuals who have had contact, who are very ill and from the ... vulnerable population," the governor said in a media briefing about her trip to the states where she met with federal health officials on COVID-19 issues, among other concerns.

Even with the testing prioritization that started in late January because of limited supplies, DPHSS and partner entities continue to provide more than 1,000 tests a day.

DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said Guam received an additional 8,500 COVID-19 testing sets, bringing the current total to about 15,000.

She said another 70,000 sets are expected soon.

"We want to review this and continue our focus on testing of high-risk individuals and symptomatic people. When we have an adequate supply, then we can loosen back up but also look at other methods to provide testing such as at-home tests," Carrera said. High-risk individuals include the elderly, those with diabetes, hypertension, chronic liver disease and/or a compromised immune system.

Guam continues to see 500-800 new cases of COVID-19 a day during what health officials said is an omicron-driven surge, with 52 hospitalizations.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the governor said she's not lifting that yet. "It's through vaccinations that we can transition to normalcy," she said.

More than 133,000 of Guam's estimated population of 153,836 have been fully vaccinated, and of those, 52,723 have received the booster shot.

The governor, however, said she's optimistic that Guam is "probably in the last stages of this pandemic."